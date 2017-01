A man was shot and killed during a robbery at a Miami pawn shop Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened at the Value Pawn and Jewelry at 717 Southwest 17th Avenue, Miami Police said. The victim was in his 60s. His name hasn't been released.

Police said they're looking for at least two suspects who were in a red SUV.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.