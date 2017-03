Police are investigating a road rage shooting that left a man hospitalized in southwest Miami-Dade.

A man was shot in the face during a road rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade Friday, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the Redland in the 20900 block of Southwest 244th Street.

Miami-Dade Police said the victim was shot twice and airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center. His condition was unknown.

Police are still looking for the shooter, who was believed to have been in a white box-type truck.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.