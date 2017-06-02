Doctors at the University of Miami were recently performing brain surgery on a man. While that’s not out of the ordinary for them, the performance that happened during the surgery was.

Surgeons sometimes keep patients alert during brain surgery so they can make sure they aren’t causing unnecessary damage. This time, doctors had the patient sing songs from the 1980s during the operation. Turns out, the man is not the best singer.

He stumbled through songs from Journey and Phil Collins.

At one point, the surgeons began to tease him, telling him he would never win a singing competition.

The 30-year-old patient had a craniotomy in April to remove a tumor that was near the part of the brain that controls language, which is why doctors kept him singing and talking the whole time.

He was discharged from the hospital the next day.