Huge flames and thick black smoke enveloped a man's boat as he sailed the waters in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

The man was not injured after the boat caught on fire, a TowBoatU.S. spokesman said. The man was the only person on the boat, according to police. It’s unclear what caused the fire as the boat traveled near Fort Lauderdale.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s fire boat put the fire out. The vessel was towed to Apex Marine in Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Fire Boat and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene.