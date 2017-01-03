Man Wanted for Questioning in Fatal Police-Involved Shooting

Miami-Dade Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a deadly police-involved shooting last week.

Detectives released a flyer Tuesday with a photo of Devin Lamar Smith.

Officials want to talk to the 25-year-old about his possible involvement in Friday's police-involved shooting that unfolded on West Indigo Street in West Perrine.

Family members say 21-year-old Jamal Rollins was killed in the shooting.

Miami-Dade Police said officers were forced to shoot during an attempted traffic stop.

Detective Robin Pinkard said the driver of the car pulled out a gun on two officers before he was shot and killed.

The passenger fled the scene and remains on the run. Police have not confirmed whether Smith was the passenger.

Both officers involved in the shooting have nine years of experience.

They were placed on administrative paid leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.