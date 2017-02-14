Police say they've taken a man into custody who was wanted for questioning in the murder of a woman found dead in southwest Miami-Dade.

Oscar Eustaquio Gonzalez, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a home at Southwest 182nd Terrace and 119th Avenue, Miami-Dade Police said.

Gonzalez was wanted for questioning in the killing of 23-year-old Rosmery Ramirez Morales, who was found shot to death at her apartment at 9621 Fontainebleau Boulevard Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, earlier in the morning, a 911 call was received from a man who said something happened at the address. The man didn't provide an apartment number and officers who responded found nothing.

No other information was immediately known.