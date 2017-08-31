Davie Police say Edgar Reyes turned himself in to face a DUI manslaughter charge in the April crash that killed his girlfriend.

A man wanted on a DUI manslaughter charge in the rollover crash that killed his girlfriend in Davie in April turned himself in Thursday, police said.

Edgar Reyes, 35, surrendered at the Broward County Courthouse and was being held on $130,000 bond, Davie Police said.

Police said Reyes was driving on State Road 7 near I-595 in the early morning hours of April 8 when he lost control of his car and it rolled over multiple times.

His girlfriend, Martha Hernandez Rondon, who was a passenger in the car, was ejected and killed, police said. She was a single mother of two teenage sons.

Police said that Reyes had stopped communicating with his attorney shortly after making arrangements to turn himself in. He was believed to be a flight risk since he doesn't have a driver's license and is not a U.S. citizen, police said.