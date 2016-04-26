A man wanted in a fatal shooting outside a strip club has been arrested, Miami-Dade Police said Tuesday. Cedric Antoine Coleman, 29, surrendered to police Tuesday, officials said. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

Cedric Antoine Coleman, 29, surrendered to police Tuesday, officials said. He was being held without bond Tuesday and is expected to face a first-degree murder charge. It's unknown if he's hired an attorney.

Coleman was wanted in the 4 a.m. Sunday shooting outside Extacy Gentleman's Club at 726 Northwest 79th Street, police said.

Police said the victim, 29-year-old Jackson Wilton, may have been involved in a fight with Coleman in the club. Several people were kicked out of the club by security during the fight.

While Wilton was standing outside, Coleman drove by and shot at him, police said. Wilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A while later, a second victim showed up at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound. He remained in critical but stable condition Monday.