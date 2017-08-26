A Hialeah man is accused of raping, torturing and threatening to kill a woman at an Islamorada resort, police say.

Jorge Moreno, 38, and the 28-year-old victim were staying at the Amara Cay Resort Thursday when the incident occurred.

The woman told detectives that she and Moreno checked in at around 5 p.m. As they entered their room, Moreno demanded she give him her cell phone. He became violent when she refused, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The woman told police that Moreno beat and repeatedly raped her for several hours. He also threatened to kill her and her child, according to MCSO. She said he then forced her into the bathroom, held a towel over her face and began running water over the towel so she felt like she was drowning.

She said Moreno also poured a bottle of tequila over her, threatening to set her on fire. When he couldn't find a lighter, Moreno made her lay beside him on the bed and he went to sleep, according to MCSO.

At around 1 a.m. on Friday, Moreno drove the woman Card Sound Bridge and threatened to push her off. She also told police Moreno threatened to her parents and himself.

According to MCSO, Moreno eventually dropped the woman off at her parent’s home in Cutler Bay, and returned to Islamorada. The victim called authorities to report the attack and an alert for Moreno's white Kia was issued to law enforcement officers. The vehicle was stopped by a Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer at the 92 mile marker Friday afternoon, MCSO said.

Moreno was arrested and charged with four felony counts of attempted murder, false imprisonment, sexual battery and battery. He was booked into jail.