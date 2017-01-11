Manatee County Woman Shot, Killed By Neighbor While Looking For Lost Dog | NBC 6 South Florida
Manatee County Woman Shot, Killed By Neighbor While Looking For Lost Dog

    Manatee County Sheriff's Office / WFLA-TV

    A Manatee County woman was shot and killed Tuesday night while searching a neighborhood near her home for a lost dog.

    According to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, Rebecca Rawson was with two family members near her home in Parrish – located northeast of Bradenton – searching for the animal when someone knocked on the door of 83-year-old Eugene Matthews.

    Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthews opened his door and started shooting at the group and into a vehicle where Rawson was. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where Rawson died.

    Matthews has been charged with second degree murder.

    Published 2 hours ago

