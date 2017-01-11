A Manatee County woman was shot and killed Tuesday night while searching a neighborhood near her home for a lost dog.

According to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, Rebecca Rawson was with two family members near her home in Parrish – located northeast of Bradenton – searching for the animal when someone knocked on the door of 83-year-old Eugene Matthews.

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthews opened his door and started shooting at the group and into a vehicle where Rawson was. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where Rawson died.

Matthews has been charged with second degree murder.