Manhunt Underway for Shooting Suspect in NW Miami

Miami-Dade Police are on the hunt for a suspect responsible for a shooting that happened near Brownsville Middle School. (Published 2 hours ago)

A perimeter was set up Thursday evening in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood as officers search for a suspect on the run.

The manhunt happening in the area of Northwest 51st Street and 2nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade detectives say an officer arrested one of two people who matched the description of the suspects involved in a shooting earlier.

The shooting happened on Northwest 48th Street and 23rd Avenue near Brownsville Middle School. One male was shot. His condition is unknown.

When officers stopped the suspects' car, one of them bailed out. The second suspect was taken into police custody.

No further information was released.