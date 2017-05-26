Manhunt Underway for Suspect After Alleged Assault on Coral Gables Officer | NBC 6 South Florida
Manhunt Underway for Suspect After Alleged Assault on Coral Gables Officer

    A massive search is underway in Coral Gables after a suspect was involved in an alleged incident with a police officer.

    Police units, including K-9 officers responded to the scene on 400 Valencia Avenue Friday morning after a suspect allegedly assaulted the officer during an arrest attempt.

    Officials say the suspect fled and barricated himself inside a building near the incident. Police from several different agencies, including city of Miami, South Miami and Miami-Dade, are assisting in trying to get the suspect to turn himself in.

    Check back with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

