A massive search is underway in Coral Gables after a suspect was involved in an alleged incident with a police officer.

Police units, including K-9 officers responded to the scene on 400 Valencia Avenue Friday morning after a suspect allegedly assaulted the officer during an arrest attempt.

Officials say the suspect fled and barricated himself inside a building near the incident. Police from several different agencies, including city of Miami, South Miami and Miami-Dade, are assisting in trying to get the suspect to turn himself in.

