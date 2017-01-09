Man's High School Sweetheart Killed in FLL Shooting

70-year-old Shirley Timmons is remembered by loved ones as an amazing mother, grandmother and wife. She was gunned down in Friday's airport rampage. (Published 2 hours ago)

The 70-year-old woman built a family with her high school sweetheart and husband of more than 50 years.

In a statement released Monday, her granddaughter described her as "the most loving, passionate mother who had a love for life and truly sparkled."

Timmons was one of five people murdered by accused gunman Esteban Santiago at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport Friday.

Doctors at Broward Health Medical Center have been working tirelessly to save the lives of the injured.

"It always affects you but you put on your work clothes when they come in, you get down to business," said Marcy Heuman.

Hospital staff said five other gunshot victims remained hospitalized Monday.

"Two are in critical condition and three are in good condition," said hospital CEO Mark Sprada.

Timmon's granddaughter said she will live on in her family's hearts forever and will be truly missed.