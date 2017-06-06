NBC 6's Adam Berg and Ari Odzer have coverage of the wet and sometimes dangerous weather across South Florida to start Tuesday.

While Miami-Dade and Broward counties are dealing with their share of wicked weather this week, the Southwest part of the state is dealing with flooding close to a foot in depth.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV is reporting that some parts of Marco Island, located south of Naples, has had to close some streets due to flooding in the area from storms that came through Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service reported between eight to 10 inches of rain has fallen in the section of Collier County, drenching cities like Everglades City and Lely in the process.

Both Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve have been closed due to flooding.