Authorities say a 13-year-old had a loaded gun and marijuana in his backpack at a Florida school.

The News-Press of Fort Myers reports the Gateway Charter Intermediate School student was arrested Wednesday on firearm and drug possession charges.

According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, an information technology specialist told a school resource officer a student was smoking pot. The IT specialist saw the student alone in the back of a classroom and there was a strong odor of marijuana.

A school administrator searched the student's backpack and found a small jar containing a cigarette that tested positive for marijuana and the gun, which was loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

The teen was taken to a juvenile center. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.