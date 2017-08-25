Marijuana, Loaded Gun Found in 13-Year-Old's Backpack at School - NBC 6 South Florida
Marijuana, Loaded Gun Found in 13-Year-Old's Backpack at School

    Authorities say a 13-year-old had a loaded gun and marijuana in his backpack at a Florida school.

    The News-Press of Fort Myers reports the Gateway Charter Intermediate School student was arrested Wednesday on firearm and drug possession charges.

    According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, an information technology specialist told a school resource officer a student was smoking pot. The IT specialist saw the student alone in the back of a classroom and there was a strong odor of marijuana.

    A school administrator searched the student's backpack and found a small jar containing a cigarette that tested positive for marijuana and the gun, which was loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

    The teen was taken to a juvenile center. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

