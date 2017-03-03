The Miami Marlins saw a late lead vanish in their 8-5 loss to the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Working with a two-run lead in the seventh inning, Miami allowed four quick runs. The runs were scored off of Drew Steckenrider, who is not expected to make the club. Steckenrider is a member of Miami's 40-man roster, and this outing may hurt his chances of making a good spring impression. Often times, a manager will remember spring performances if a need for depth in the big leagues arises.

Before Steckenrider's rough inning, Miami allowed a run in the sixth inning as well. Washington's five runs turned a potential win, into a loss in a hurry for the Marlins. While wins and losses mean nothing in the spring, teams still try to into a mode of playing winning baseball. Miami thus far is only 2-5 in the spring, and has not played solid baseball on several days.

Marcell Ozuna was partly responsible for Miami's lead, as the outfielder clubbed his first home run of the spring. The homer was part of a 1-3 day for the left fielder.

Matt den Dekker improved his roster chances with a 2-3 day at the plate. The outfielder also scored a run, and is considered one of the early favorites for a bench role.

On the pitching side of things, Justin Nicolino had a subpar outing as Miami's starter in this one. Nicolino went two innings and allowed a run on four hits. The lefty did show decent control with no walks, but still remains a little too hittable. Nicolino faces an uphill battle in terms of winning a roster spot for Opening Day.

The Marlins will travel to Kissimmee on Saturday to meet up with the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m.