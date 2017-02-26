Marlins' Conley Struggles in Loss to Cardinals

The Miami Marlins suffered their first defeat of the spring, with their 7-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

The two teams faced off on back-to-back days, and split the home team duties. In this loss, the Cardinals wore the home whites. The Marlins and Cardinals will have five more games this spring, at their shared complex in Jupiter.

Dan Straily started for the Marlins and did a decent job. The veteran allowed two hits and no runs in his lone inning of work. While Straily struggled a little with his command, that is to be expected early in the spring schedule. In his next outing, Straily will likely go 2-3 innings.

Adam Conley was the next man to take the mound for Miami, and it did not go so well. The lefty allowed four runs on five hits in his inning on the mound. Conley is locked into a rotation spot, and could have just been showing some signs of rust in this appearance. The 26-year old will regroup and look to last a little longer next time out.

With Miami down 5-0 in the fifth inning, Martin Prado began a comeback for the team. Prado's run-scoring double, was followed by similar doubles from Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton. The three consecutive doubles made it a one-run game, before St. Louis added back a couple fot he runs.

Miami will hit the road for the first time this spring, when it visits the Minnesota Twins on Monday.