Marlins Demote Koehler to AAA

The Miami Marlins sent starter Tom Koehler to AAA New Orleans following the team's 10-2 loss on Tuesday.

Koehler was roughed up in the start and it was not his first poor outing of the season. The right-hander has a 7.04 E.R.A this season an as allowed 12 runs in his last two starts combined. After entering the season as one of Miami's top arms, Koehler has quickly lost his job at the big-league level.

In Koehler's eight starts in 2017, the Marlins have gone 3-5. In addition to pitching poorly, Koehler has been inefficient. The 30-year old has finished six innings only twice and has gone four or less innings on three different occasions. This short workload has taxed Miami's already overworked bullpen.

Koehler becomes the second member of Miami's starting rotation to join the New Orleans Baby Cakes this year. The Marlins optioned Adam Conley to AAA earlier in the season, when he also struggled every fifth day. Conley and Koehler will both have to prove themselves and earn a trip back to the big-league level.

The Marlins have not announced who will step into Koehler's rotation spot, but Jeff Locke is a possibility. The veteran has been working his way back on a rehab assignment and should be ready for action soon. Miami could also turn to another veteran in Vance Worley at the AAA level.

With Tuesday's loss, Miami owns a 14-24 record which is the worst mark in all of baseball. The Marlins have only won twice in the last ten games and will finish off a dismal homestand on Wednesday.

The homestand finale will get underway on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m.