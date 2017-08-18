Marlins Eye .500 Mark in Series Against Mets

The Miami Marlins will try and make it three consecutive series victories when they take on the New York Mets over the weekend.

The Marlins have won five of their last six games overall and have moved to within eight games of the Wild Card. While a playoff spot is still considered unlikely, the Marlins have given themselves some hope. Miami is also now only three games under .500 and a sweep would finally even the team's record again.

In addition to the playoff chase, Giancarlo Stanton is involved in a chase of his own. Stanton has 44 home runs this season and has his mind on reaching 62. Roger Maris' old record for homers in a season is within reach for Stanton. While the modern day record is 73, Maris' mark is still remembered well by many in the game.

Stanton did not homer in Miami's last game, but had left the park in six straight contests before that. The slugger was recently named Player of the Week and could be in line for the monthly honor as well. Stanton's bat has propelled the Marlins to multiple wins over the past week.

Justin Nicolino will start the series opening game on Friday. Nicolino has been up and down between Miami and New Orleans this season. In his first start back in the big leagues, the lefty allowed one run 5.1 innings last time out. Nicolino's E.R.A this season is 4.56 and he has struggled to be efficient in his starts.

Vance Worley will start in the middle game of the series for Miami, following a short outing. In his last appearance, Worley only lasted four innings and scattered eight hits. After likely using the bullpen plenty on Friday, the Marlins will need a longer start from Worley this time around.

In the series finale on Sunday, it will be Adam Conley's turn. Since returning from AAA, Conley has collected four quality starts and has lowered his E.R.A to 5.32. The Marlins have won three of Conley's last five starts, including his last appearance.

The first pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.