Marlins Fight Back in Ninth, Tie Cardinals

The Miami Marlins scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to finish in a 9-9 tie with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Tom Koehler allowed five runs in his three innings of work, and now has a 8.31 E.R.A in the spring. While Koehler's rotation spot is relatively secure, Miami would undoubtedly like to see better results at this point. The right-hander's command was an issue on Sunday and that could be a troubling sign.

Without many choices for the rotation, Miami may find it dilfficult to replace Koehler even if it wanted to. The 30-year old has been a dependable and consistent pitcher in the past, and the Marlins may just hope he returns to that form when the regular season begins.

Also pitching in this game was Brad Ziegler, and it was first outing of the spring for Miami. Ziegler who had a perfect frame and struck out one, figures to be a big part of Miami's bullpen this season.

Miami tried to mount a comeback with a couple of home runs in the middle innings, and it ultimately set up the next rally. Marcell Ozuna blasted his second HR of the spring, and Matt den Dekker added his first. Both Ozuna and den Dekker now have three runs batted in thus far in the Grapefruit League.

The Marlins would continue to fight back in the bottom of the ninth, and ended up tying the game before the last out of the inning. The tie was Miami's third of the spring thus far.

Tyler Moore's strong spring continued with a 1-1 day in this one. Moore doubled and scored two runs, while improving his spring batting average to .381.

The Marlins will hit the road and head to Port St. Lucie to take on the New York Mets on Monday.