Marlins Look to Continue Momentum in Series With Phillies

The Miami Marlins are fresh off a series win and will look to build on that momentum when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

It took over a month for Miami to win a series, but now it has a chance to turn the season around in a hurry. After taking two of three from the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend, Miami will next host the Phillies for three more games. Miami is in fourth place currently, but is also three games back of second.

The Phillies at 17-31 are one game back of the Marlins in the division and are also the worst road team in baseball. Miami meanwhile still owns the worst home mark in the game. Something will have to give in the three-game series and Miami's recent play could give it the edge.

The Marlins have been scoring more runs lately and have recieved contributions up and down the lineup. JT Riddle has shined for Miami in his opportunity at shortstop, while Giancarlo Stanton has begun to heat up as well. Even the bench is chipping in, with Ichiro Suzuki beginning to find holes in the field.

Justin Bour could be in line for Player of the Month, with his tremendous May numbers. The hulking first baseman is hitting .329 with nine home runs and 18 runs batted in ths month. Bour has done some of his damage against southpaws, which has only made his month even more impressive. With Stanton struggling at times, Bour has been Miami's main source of power more often than not.

Edinson Volquez will take the ball in the series opener for Miami, as he continues to eye his first win of the season. Volquez is 0-7, but has not been quite as bad as his record. The veteran has pitched well at times, but has been the victim of poor run support at times. Volquez has quality starts in two of his last three outings and is due for a victory.

Justin Nicolino will get the ball in the middle game for Miami, after having his turn skipped. The lefty last pitched ten days ago and has allowed six runs in his ten innings thus far. With Jeff Locke on his way back, this could be Nicolino's last turn in the rotation for the time being. A solid start though could give Miami something to think about.

Dan Straily who has been Miami's ace at times in 2017, will start in the series finale on Wednesday. Straily has not faced the Phillies yet this year, but he could be due for a big-strikeout game. Straily has 14 strikeouts in his last two starts and has Miami's highest K total overall this season with 54.

Monday's series opener will begin at 7:10 p.m.