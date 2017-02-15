Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria could be the next ambassador to France, according to a report by the New York Post.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus has been the person who has pushed for Loria to get the assignment. The report goes on to say that the administration has even signed off on the idea. It is not yet known if Loria has been formally offered the position however.

If Loria was to become an ambassador, he would have to give up his day-to-day control of the Marlins. This may not be an issue however, as there have been numerous recent reports of a pending sale of the team as well. The timing of a sale could work well for Loria and Major League Baseball if this new job comes to fruition.

Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola was also nearly a member of the Trump Administration. Viola had been nominated for the role of Secretary of the Army by President Trump, but withdrew his name from consideration. If Viola had ended up with the prestigious gig, he too would have had to given up control of the team.

During President Trump's campaign, Loria made a donation to the cause. The two men also exchanged at least one phone call. During that call, President Trump expressed his condolences on the recent passing of Jose Fernandez.

The Marlins have not commented on this report as of yet.