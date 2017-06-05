Marlins Post 8-2 Record on Memorable Homestand

The Miami Marlins collected eight wins during a homestand which also included a no-hitter by Edinson Volquez.

After going over a month without a series win, Miami has now won three consecutive series. An 8-2 mark during the homestand has lifted Miami's overall record to 24-31 and has created some new optimism around the team.

There were multiple contributors during the homestand, besides the aforementioned Volquez effort. Justin Bour continued to pound the ball as Miami's main offensive threat. Giancarlo Stanton posted solid numbers out of the two-hole and even the bench played a role.

During Sunday's series finale, A.J. Ellis picked up the game-winning hit after a 14-pitch at-bat. The backup catcher was making a spot start and ended up being Miami's most valuable player in the game. Ellis is not known for his bat, but he can at times come up with a big hit. Ellis also flashed some of his defensive work, when he threw out a runner at second during the game.

Miami showed during the ten games, that it can compete with contending teams The series wins during the homestand came against the Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-Backs entered with one of the best records in the National League West, while the Angels also have a playoff spot within striking distance.

Over the past week, Miami leads all of baseball in terms of batting average. The team has also posted a tremendous run total and has outscored opponents with ease. Miami scored 58 runs in the ten games overall, while the opposition scored 30.

Building on the ten-game homestand on the road, will be a tough test for the Marlins. A seven-game trip will take Miami into Chicago and Pittsburgh. The road trip will get underway on Monday at 8:05 p.m.