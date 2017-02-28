Marlins' Ramos Allows Two Home Runs in Loss

Miami Marlins closer A.J. Ramos allowed a pair of home runs in his team's 3-1 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Ramos was making his spring training debut, and it could not have went much worse. With limited time to face big league hitters, manager Don Mattingly turned to his closer in the second inning. Ramos promptly served up the two aforementioned homers during his 13-pitch outing. The closer did strike out a batter along the way as well.

Wei-Yin Chen started for Miami and fared better than other starters for the team have thus far. Chen only needed nine pitches to work his scoreless inning. With it being his first outing of the spring, Chen was replaced in the second inning. The lefty should be able to go 2-3 innings in his next start.

The Marlins trotted out a lineup that should closely resemble the one they use on Opening Day. Even though the regulars took multiple turns at the plate, Miami struggled to get anything going offensively. The lone run batted in on the day was picked up by Christian Yelich, and he went 0-3.

Giancarlo Stanton's slow start to the Grapefruit League scheduled continued with an 0-2 day. Stanton will soon head off for the World Baseball Classic, and is working on his timing. The slugger picked up an RBI double in one game, but has gone hit-less in his other two starts.

Tyler Moore continued to open eyes with a hit as a pinch-hitter in this one. Moore has been Miami's most consistent hitter in the spring thus far, which is helping his case for a bench job.

Miami will head to West Palm Beach on Wednesday to take on the Houston Astros at 1:05 p.m.