Marlins Shuttle Service for Beyoncé Concert

Getting into "Formation" will be even easier Wednesday night with the Marlins Shuttle providing service to the Beyoncé concert.
Service from Culmer Metrorail Station begins at 6 p.m. and will continue for one hour after the concert ends.
Here are some other tips on how to get to the show. Have fun!
How to take Miami-Dade Transit to Miami Marlins stadium:
- Take Metrorail to Culmer Station and transfer to the Marlins Shuttle to Marlins Park.
Metrorail travel tips:
- You'll need an EASY Card or EASY Ticket loaded with sufficient cash value or a 1-Day, 7-Day or 1-Month Pass to ride. Cash is not accepted at the faregate.
- Buy your EASY Card or EASY Ticket at any EASY Card Vending Machine (located at all Metrorail stations, at the Golden Glades Park & Ride Lot, at the Adrienne Arsht Metromover station) or at any EASY Card Sales Outlet located throughout Miami-Dade County.
- The cost of a one-way ride on Metrorail is $2.25, a round-trip is $4.50.
- Parking is $4.50 a day at Metrorail stations with parking facilities.
- Track your train at their mobile website or the Transit Tracker app.
Marlins Shuttle travel tips:
- The Marlins Shuttle begins service 90 minutes before the opening pitch and ends 60 minutes after the last out.
- Transferring from Metrorail to the Marlins Shuttle is 60¢ if you use the same EASY Card or Ticket that you boarded Metrorail with.
- If you pay with cash, you will need to pay the full fare of $2.25 each time you board the Marlins Shuttle for a $4.50 round-trip.
Metrorail:
- With two stops within a mile of the Marlins Park, Metrorail provides options for Marlins Park guests who would rather park away from the stadium and enjoy the ride!
- Both Culmer and Civic Center are located within one mile of Marlins Park
- From Culmer Station, fans can take a Metrobus to Marlins Park
- From Civic Center Station fans may opt to walk (0.96 mile walk) or take the complimentary City of Miami Trolley to Marlins Park
Metrobus:
There are eight bus routes that will take fans within a few blocks from the ballpark.
- 6
- 7
- 11
- 12
- 17
- Flagler MAX 51
- Little Havana Circulator 207
- Little Havana Circulator 208
Published at 2:44 PM EDT on Apr 27, 2016