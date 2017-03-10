Marlins' Spring Issues Continue in Loss to Twins

The Miami Marlins continued to struggle with an 8-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Miami has now gone nearly a week since it last won a game. Even though wins do not count in the spring, it could still be an alarming sign. The Marlins have struggled to play solid fundamental baseball, and have created runs for the opposition too often. Miami will need to work on several improvements in the final weeks of the Grapefruit League.

With this loss, the Marlins fell to 3-8-2 in the spring. That record is one of the worst in the majors thus far. The Marlins have used their regular lineup a number of times, which makes the poor play possibly a little more concerning as well.

Wei-Yin Chen started this game for the Marlins and allowed a pair of runs in three innings of work. Chen is looking to rebound from a lackluster 2016 season, and will need to take some positive steps forward. The Twins smacked two home runs off Chen, as part of their four hits in the game.

The news wasn't much better for Miami's bullpen, as Kyle Barraclough allowed four walks in his lone inning of work. Barraclough is positioned for an important role in Miami's pen this season, but will need better control then he showed in this loss. The right-hander allowed a pair of runs and has a 6.00 E.R.A in the spring thus far.

A.J. Ramos allowed a run in his inning as well, and has consistently allowed baserunners in his work this spring. Miami's closer has not looked sharp, and owns a dismal 12.00 E.R.A.

Nick Wittgren also had a rough outing with three of his own in an inning. Wittgren spent a good deal of time with Miami last season, and is expected to be on the Opening Day roster for 2017.

Miami will head back to West Palm Beach on Saturday for another game with the Houston Astros at 1:05 p.m.