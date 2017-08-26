Marlins' Stanton Eyeing Multiple MLB Records

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton is inching closer to a number of Major League Baseball records.

Stanton has been setting Marlins records often lately and now could have his name etched into the league's books. The outfielder leads MLB with 49 home runs and has run away from the competition. Stanton's daily display of power has lifted Miami into the playoff race as well.

With 16 home runs in August, Stanton is now only two shy of the all-time record in baseball. Back in August of 1937, Rudy York of the Detroit Tigers blasted 18 home runs. The National League record is 17 and is held by Willie Mays (1965) and Sammy Sosa (2001).

The most home runs ever hit in any month is 20 and that record was set by Sosa in 1998. Stanton's recent pace gives him a chance of eclipsing that mark. Miami has six games remaining in August and Stanton hit two home runs in Friday's game alone.

Stanton has had nine multi-homer games this season and that record is 11. With over a month to go in the season, the 27-year old has a legitimate chance at setting that mark as well. The multi-HR record is currently held by Sosa (1998) and Hank Greenberg (1938).

The Major League Baseball record for home runs in a season currently remains out of reach. Barry Bonds set that mark with 73 home runs in 2001 and Stanton is currently on pace for a mere 63 dingers. Stanton's pace has picked up recently, but it is unlikely he can reach Bonds' tally. Roger Maris' old record of 61 is however in play for Stanton.

Stanton's record chasing and Miami's playoff chasing will continue on Saturday evening against the San Diego Padres at 7:10 p.m.