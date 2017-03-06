Marlins' Stanton Homers in Loss to Mets

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton homered in his team's 8-2 loss to the New York Mets on Monday.

In his final game before leaving to join Team USA, Stanton went 2-3 with the home run and a single. The HR came in Stanton's last at-bat of the game, and it was his first of the spring. While Stanton has gotten off to a slow start this spring statistically, he has taken good swings and appears healthy.

Christian Yelich sat this game out, and will next play for his country as well. With Yelich gone, Tyler Moore stepped into the lineup for Monday's game. Moore has had a great spring, but had a tough day. The outfielder went 0-3, but is still hitting .375 thus far.

The Marlins had issues with runners in scoring position for much of last season, and that problem appeared again in this loss. Miami was one for six with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Edinson Volquez tried to go four innings in Monday's start, but was lifted in his final frame after running into trouble. It was still a strong effort for Volquez, as he continues to build up arm strength for the season. Volquez ended up giving up a run on two hits in 3.1 innings. The right-hander walked one batter and struck out another.

Nick Maronde who is in camp as a non-roster invitee allowed six runs in the seventh inning. Maronde's spring E.R.A sits at 33.75 and he is likely to be included in Miami's first round of cuts. The 27-year old took the loss after entering with the game tied at one.

The Marlins will act as the visiting team when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday in Jupiter.