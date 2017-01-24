Marlins' Stanton Joins Team USA for World Baseball Classic

Miami Marlins All-Star Giancarlo Stanton has joined Team USA for the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Stanton made the announcement himself via social media on Tuesday, putting an end to weeks of speculation. This will be a return to the WBC for Stanton, and another chance for the outfielder to shine on a big stage. Stanton's teammate Christian Yelich will also be a member of Team USA.

Boom, I'm coming back to Team USA����

World Baseball Classic let's go!!!! https://t.co/Thb6U9My20 — Giancarlo Stanton (@Giancarlo818) January 25, 2017

Stanton is no stranger to big moments and has become a household name around the country and the world. The slugger's prolific display in the 2016 Home Run Derby cemented his place as one of baseball's brightest stars. The World Baseball Classic will be viewed around the globe, and Stanton's big bat gives the USA a better chance of competing.

In the last WBC, Stanton hit .381 in his 17 at-bats. At the time, Stanton was relatively new to the league. Four years later, the slugger has one of the largest contracts in the game and is one of the top names on the roster. With a star-studded lineup, it remains to be seen where Stanton will hit when the games get going.

Managing Team USA this year will be former Marlins manager Jim Leyland. 20 years ago, Leyland led the Florida Marlins to the World Series. Now, the veteran skipper will try and lead the USA to the team's first WBC championship in history.

The 2017 World Baseball Classic will begin on March 6th. The first game for Team USA will come on March 10th against Colombia at Marlins Park.