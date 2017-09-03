Marlins' Stanton Named Player of the Month for August

Miami Marlins All-Star Giancarlo Stanton was named the National League Player of the Month for August on Sunday.

During the historic month, Stanton was also named Player of the Week twice. With 18 home runs in the month, Stanton set a new N.L. record for homers in August. The slugger also tied the Major League Record for home runs in the month, a mark previously set by Rudy York in 1937.

Not only was Stanton leaving stadiums at a record clip, but he was also driving in runs in other ways. Stanton ended up with 37 runs batted in during August, a tally that led all of Major League Baseball. With a .349 batting average and .433 on-base percentage, Stanton was on-base early and often during August.

The production from Stanton also helped Miami turn a losing season, into a contending one. After sitting near the basement of the division for much of the season, the Marlins have entered September with a chance at a playoff spot. Stanton's work in August helped the rest of the lineup succeed and covered up for some spotty pitching at times.

This is the third time in Stanton's career that he has been named the Player of the Month. The 27-year old also took home the award in May of 2012 and June of 2015. This however was easily the finest month of Stanton's career and it has captured national attention.

With 52 home runs on the season, Stanton is on pace to end up with more than 60 in 2017. Stanton already set the Marlins' franchise record for home runs in a season and has roughly a month of baseball remaining. While Stanton is unlikely to challenge the all-time record of 73 home runs, he figures to end up with one of the highest totals in MLB history.

The Marlins will begin a series with the first-place Washington Nationals on Monday at Marlins Park.