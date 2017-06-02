Marlins' Stanton Sets Franchise RBI Record

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton set a new franchise record with his 579th run batted in on Friday.

Stanton set the mark in style, with his 15th home run of the season. The previous team record for a career was held by Mike Lowell. It took the Lowell 981 games to set the record, while Stanton did it in only 879 contests.

Even though he had some down moments in April, Stanton has a respectable line for the season overall. The slugger is now hitting a robust .289 to go along with the 15 homers and 39 RBI.

Stanton has been hitting out of the two-spot in the lineup in recent games and that move has paid off. The All-Star is hitting around .400 with four home runs and nine RBI. When hitting fourth and fifth earlier this season, Stanton's numbed paled in comparison.

While it is atypical for a slugger such as Stanton to hit second, Miami may decide to leave him right where he is. With Stanton batting second, he has had the chance to drive home Dee Gordon more often than not. The lineup switch has also allowed Justin Bour to take over as Miami's main power threat in the middle of the order. Bour has thrived as of late and nearly came away with the Player of the Month award for may.

Stanton is still in the early stages of his 13-year contract and could be in line for another All-Star appearance. While the Marlins are currently far back in the standings, Stanton is not expected to go anywhere. The slugger has a no-trade clause and recently purchased a new home in Miami.

If Stanton remains in Miami for the duration of his contract, he will likely end up with many of the team's franchise records. Stanton already owns the Miami home run record with 223 and counting and has several other records within his sights.

Miami will continue a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 4:10 p.m.