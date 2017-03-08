Marlins' Stanton and Yelich Whiff in WBC Practice Game

Miami Marlins outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich struck out a combined three times for Team USA on Wednesday.

Team USA was playing a warm-up game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, ahead of the World Baseball Classic. The Twins went on to win the game by a final score of 3-2. The game was the first of two practice contests for the national team.

Stanton started and played right field for USA, but had a forgettable evening. The All-Star went 0-3 and struck out twice. Stanton did show off his arm early in the game, with a laser from deep in the outfield. At the plate, Stanton appeared to struggle with pitch recognition. Stanton has had a rough time overall this spring, but did hit a home run on Monday in Jupiter.

Yelich did not start, but he entered late and was able to pick up two at-bats. Unfortunately for Yelich and Team USA, those at-bats did not go so well. Yelich struck out once and went 0-2 in the game. The K was a huge one though as it came in the ninth with his team down one, and with runners on second and third with one out. A sacrifice fly or ground-out to the right side may have tied the game at that point. Yelich who is known for his ability to put the ball in play, was undoubtedly frustrated with the result.

With Adam Jones and Andrew McCutchen also on the roster, there may not be many opportunities for Yelich and Stanton to both man the outfield at the same time in the tournament. USA manager Jim Leyland has a loaded roster, and it is possible Stanton or Yelich could see time at designated hitter as well if needed.

Team USA will play a second and final practice game on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox.