Marlins Trade Tom Koehler to Blue Jays

The Miami Marlins traded Tom Koehler to the Toronto Blue Jays for minor leaguer Osman Gutierrez on Saturday.

Koehler had been pitching for AAA New Orleans recently, following a disappointing season in Miami. The right-hander had a 7.92 E.R.A to go along with a 1-5 record, between two big-league stints. Koehler had some mixed results while pitching for the New Orleans Baby Cakes.

Gutierrez is a 22-year old Single-A pitcher and he has also had a rough season. While pitching for the Lansing Lugnuts, Gutierrez posted a 7.85 E.R.A in 78 innings. The right-hander will head to Greensboro, when he joins Miami's organization.

Miami is also including some cash in the deal, to off-set Koehler's 2017 salary. Koehler is earning $5,750,000 this season and will arbitration eligible in 2018. Koehler is under team control until 2019, but he could be a non-tender candidate for Toronto.

Koehler ended up pitching in parts of six seasons for the Marlins, with his best year coming in 2014. The right-hander had some moments of productivity, but was often inefficient. Koehler's lack of success this season, was magnified by his short outings. When Koehler pitched, manager Don Mattingly often had to go to his bullpen early. That usage had an effect on the remainder of a series.

With a doubleheader coming up for Miami this week, Koehler was considered a candidate to return. The Marlins will now have to look elsewhere for that spot start. It is possible that Miami could go with a bullpen game, if none of the minor-league options stand out.

The Marlins are playing the New York Mets this weekend and will next head to Philadelphia.