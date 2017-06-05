Marlins' Volquez Named Player of the Week

Miami Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday.

Volquez picked up the award due to his no-hit effort during the week. The no-hitter was the first in Major League Baseball this season and the sixth no-no in franchise history.

In addition to allowing no hits, Volquez struck out ten and faced the minimum in the game. Even though the right-hander surrendered two walks, both runners were erased by double plays. Volquez was magnificent from start to finish and he only needed 98 pitches to complete the game.

Volquez was 0-7 to begin his Marlins career, but has now won two starts in a row. The veteran has a 3.79 E.R.A to go along with his 2-7 record and has taken over as Miami's ace. When Miami tried to find a new starter in the off-season, it eyed Volquez due to his success in the past. Though he's been inconsistent in recent seasons, Volquez still has the ability to be dominant at times.

This was Miami's third Player of the Week honor of the season. Earlier this year, J.T. Realmuto and Marcell Ozuna each took home the award. In addition, Justin Bour just missed out on winning the Player of the Month award for May.

While not officially an award, Miami's bullpen was also honored on Monday. The relievers picked up recognition from Major League Baseball as the top bullpen of the previous week. After beginning the season with difficult appearances, Miami's pen has found a rhythm and has been dominant.

The Marlins will look to build on their recent strong stretch, when they begin a series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 8:05 p.m.