Marlins' Volquez Returns to Rotation

Edinson Volquez has been activated from the disabled list and will start for the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The right-hander has been sidelined since May 2nd, when he walked eight in a loss to Tampa Bay. Volquez suffered a blister on his thumb in that outing and the team quickly placed him on the DL. Due to the new 10-day disabled list this season, Volquez only missed one start.

Without Volquez, Miami has struggled mightily. While he may be 0-4 on the season, Volquez had been of the team's more dependable arms prior to the injury. Volquez's results may have been poor, but he has been serviceable in comparison to Miami's other starters.

Volquez has 32 strikeouts in his six starts this season, but he has also allowed 22 walks. This ratio is worse than Volquez's numbers in 2016 and that was considered a rather disappointing season for the veteran. In his first two starts of the year, Volquez only walked two combined batters. If the right-hander can return to that style of pitching, he should pick up his first win in a Miami jersey.

With Volquez returning to the roster, the Marlins had to send Brian Ellington back to AAA. Ellington has minor league options remaining, which has worked against him thus far. The reliever has done a fine job in New Orleans and had pitched 3.2 scoreless innings with Miami. Ellington should return to the roster again later this season.

The Marlins have fallen to 13-21 and have lost four games in a row overall. It is still early in the season, but the team will need to turn things around in a hurry. Miami will try and do just that when it hosts the Atlanta Braves on Saturday evening. After the weekend series wraps up on Sunday, Miami will host the Houston Astros.

Volquez is scheduled to throw the first pitch of Saturday's game at 7:10 p.m.