Marlins' Yelich Scores Game-Winner for Team USA

Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich scored the game-winning run for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic on Friday.

Yelich was brought home on a hit by Adam Jones of the Baltimore Orioles. The run gave the USA a 3-2 win over Colombia in the bottom of the tenth inning. Yelich had reached base via a walk, and it turned out to be quite a rally starter for the Americans.

Even though he did not start the game, Yelich ended up having one of the bigger impacts on the game. Prior to his walk, Yelich doubled at a time when the USA was searching for a big hit. The left-fielder also played some solid defense after entering the game late.

Things did not go quite as well for Yelich's teammate Giancarlo Stanton. The slugger went 0-3 and struck out once.

One of Stanton's at-bats came with the teams locked at two in the bottom of the ninth. Stanton popped out weakly in the infield to send the game to extra innings.

With Yelich's strong work, it is possible that he finds a start in Team USA's next game. Manager Jim Leyland is working with a roster full of stars, and simply had no room for Yelich in the lineup for this game.

If Yelich does start, it could mean a day off for Jones, Andrew McCutchen or Stanton. Leyland could also possibly utilize the designated hitter slot for one of his outfielders.

Team USA will take on the Dominican Republic on Saturday at Marlins Park. The Dominican Republic won the last WBC, and has shown signs of a possible repeat performance thus far.