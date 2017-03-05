Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has had multiple discussions with potential buyers, according to a report by the Miami Herald.

The names of the prospective buyers remains a mystery, but it includes both local and out-of-town individuals. There are said to be six interested parties, and four of those are active. The only name to surface in recent weeks, was Joshua Kushner. That discussion however came to an end, when reports of an ambassadorship role for Loria came out.

While selling a team can take a good deal of time, it appears that Loria is looking to close the sale before 2018. After owning the team since 2002, the 76-year old appears ready for a new challenge. Miami has some good core pieces, but has struggled to reach the playoffs. The Marlins will also have some growing contract numbers to deal with beginning next season.

Any sale would be subject to approval by the other 29 Major League Baseball clubs. While this is typically a formality, it would delay any finalizing of the purchase. Changing owners during the off-season could have an adverse effect on the team's ability to function in free agency. Due to this, the potential new owner may want to try and finish the purchase before the next off-season gets underway.

There have been reports that Loria is seeking $1.6 billion for the Marlins, but it remains to be seen if any investor would pay that price. While MLB franchises have risen in value in recent years, that is a number that could have to come down to finalize a deal.

Miami will host the MLB All-Star Game in July, and it remains likely that Loria will still be the owner at that time.