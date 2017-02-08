Marlins to Send Seven Players to World Baseball Classic

The Miami Marlins will have seven players taking part in next month's World Baseball Classic.

The players will be spread around multiple countries, and a good portion of them will play in games at Marlins Park. Miami's home ballpark will host some of the first-round games in the WBC, including those played by the United States, the Dominican Republic and Colombia.

Team USA will have Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and A.J. Ellis on the roster. While Stanton and Yelich were already confirmed previously, Ellis is a new name on the finalized roster. Miami's new backup catcher is unlikely to see much playing time in the WBC, but will serve as depth for the team. The veteran also brings a wealth of experience, and could serve as a bullpen catcher.

Fellow Miami newcomer, Edinson Volquez will play for the Dominican Republic. Volquez is entering his first season with the Marlins, and the tournament could serve as an enhanced spring training of sorts. Facing tough competition in a playoff atmosphere could pay dividends for the veteran and his new team going forward.

Miami's minor leagues will have some representation as well, with Tayron Guerrero and Greg Nappo both playing for Colombia. Guerrero and Nappo are unlikely to be on Miami's Opening Day roster, but will get some big-league experience in these games.

Rounding out Miami's WBC participants is Martin Prado, who will suit up for Venezuela. Prado's team will play their first round games in Mexico and will not visit Marlins Park. The third baseman will need to wait until April to take the field at his home park.

The WBC will get underway on March 9th and will continue for nearly two weeks.