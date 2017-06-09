NBC 6's Melissa Adan has more on the newest numbers being released after this week's storms.

As much of South Florida starts to dry out from serious storms that hit the area over the past few days, some good news has come out of all that rain: the nation is no longer dealing with extreme drought conditions.

A report released from U.S. Drought Monitor shows the rainfall numbers in the area – as high as 13 inches in parts of Broward County and even over 23 inches on the southwest coast near Marco Island – did enough to move every part of the country out of the dangerous conditions.

It doesn’t mean Florida is completely out of trouble, as much of the state remains in one of the first three classifications – abnormally dry, moderate drought or severe drought.