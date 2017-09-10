Massive Tree Uprooted Outside Broward Restaurant Due to Irma UP NEXT XMassive Tree Uprooted Outside Broward Restaurant Due to IrmaLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/Massive-Tree-Uprooted-Because-of-Irma_Miami-443581003.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcmiami.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=443581003&videoID=GwZ2NTRoM2G6&origin=nbcmiami.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»David Culver reports for NBC 6 from Plantation. A massive tree outside of a fast food restaurant was uprooted.Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters