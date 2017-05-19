NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez has the reactions from South Florida lawmakers after the White House announces sanctions on Venezuelan officials.

A Latin America in Support of Venezuela rally is scheduled to be held Saturday in the wake of the political and economic crisis underway in Venezuela.

The demonstration is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Jose Marti Park in Southwest Miami. Organizers expect 3,000 to 10,000 protesters at the rally.

Police say drivers can expect traffic congestion in the area, but officers said no street closures have been planned.

