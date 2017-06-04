McDonald's Billboard Joke Goes Viral | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

McDonald's Billboard Joke Goes Viral

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KRQE

    A photo of McDonald's billboard is generating a lot of laughs on social media.

    According to KRQE, the photo of the McDonald’s billboard was taken near Raton, New Mexico. The billboard reads, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows the McDonald's Bueno green chile breakfast burrito.

    But what might be the key to this joke is the billboard's placement-- it's conveniently located right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line.

    Recreational use of marijuana is legal in Colorado, but not in New Mexico.

    Published 35 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices