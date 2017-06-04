McDonald's Billboard Joke Goes Viral

A photo of McDonald's billboard is generating a lot of laughs on social media.

According to KRQE, the photo of the McDonald’s billboard was taken near Raton, New Mexico. The billboard reads, “Usually when you roll something this good it’s illegal,” and shows the McDonald's Bueno green chile breakfast burrito.

But what might be the key to this joke is the billboard's placement-- it's conveniently located right on the New Mexico-Colorado state line.

Recreational use of marijuana is legal in Colorado, but not in New Mexico.