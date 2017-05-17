McDuffie Riots in Miami Started 37 Years Ago

Wednesday marks the 37th anniversary of the start of the McDuffie Riots in Miami that claimed 18 lives. The rioting erupted in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood on May 17, 1980, after an all-white jury in Tampa acquitted four former Miami police officers of fatally beating black insurance executive Arthur McDuffie. McDuffie had led police on a chase on his motorcycle before officers caught up to him. He was left in a coma and later died at the hospital. The rioting caused tens of millions in property damage, 18 deaths and hundreds of arrests.