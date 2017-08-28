NBC 6's Darryl Forges has a preview as officials from cities and the county will meet with the two people who have filed a lawsuit over use of the pesticide in the fight against Zika.

Officials from the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County will meet with two Miami Beach residents who filed a lawsuit over the use of Naled in the battle against mosquitoes that might carry the Zika virus.

The meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, will include members of the county’s Mosquito Control Board, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado, Miami Beach officials and others along with the plaintiffs in that lawsuit, Dr. Michael Hall and lawyer Cindy Mattson.

In July, Judge Federico Moreno recommended the meeting so that all sides could have their positions heard. Hall and Mattson have contended that the county did not adequately inform citizens about the use of Naled or precautions that they could take to protect themselves – along with a failure to measure the amount of Naled in the air, water or on the ground.

Officials will determine a strategy for future fighting against the pest, a fight that was amplified during the Zika outbreak in both the cities of Miami, Miami Beach and other areas across the county. The mosquito borne illness has been found to cause medical issues, especially for pregnant women and their unborn children.

The Environment Protection Agency is currently reviewing the future use of the pesticide as part of a mandated 15 year review process.