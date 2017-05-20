The mother of the 11-year-old boy who died after collapsing on the track field at Miami Northwestern High School invited family and friends to celebrate what would have been her son's 12th birthday on Saturday.

On Saturday, Renae Peters celebrated what would've been Kaleb Harris' 12th birthday by releasing 100 balloons into the sky at Range Park in Miami.

"Kaleb cared about everybody, he was very compassionate, and he loved everyone," Peters said. "Kaleb was a shining star. I mean, I just wish we could've had more time with him. Unfortunately, that wasn't in his plan. Kaleb had the most loving spirit and soul that any boy could have."

Back in early March, Kaleb, a sixth grader at Florida International Academy, was warming up for his after-school track club meeting at Miami Northwestern when he suddenly collapsed. Kaleb was unconscious and not breathing when he was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The sixth grader leaves behind his mother, grandmother, four sisters and a new-born nephew. His family said he loved his siblings and doing whatever it took to make people around him happy.

"Kaleb loved making people smile, he loved doing things for people, he loved being there for you in anyway he could possibly help," said Susie Pounds, grandmother of Kaleb Harris.