Favorable Weather Conditions this Memorial Day Weekend

Things looking much drier heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

High pressure near by means that sky conditions will be favorable for outdoor activities with plenty of sunshine on tap. We keep rain chances to a minimum and mainly for interior areas of South Florida. Temperaturewise, we will be a touch warm. We top out each day into the low 90s. With dewpoints sitting into the mid 70s, this will leave us feeling a bit humid at time. Out on the water, we keep calm marine conditions perfect for boaters & beach goers.

Stay hydrate and wear plenty of sunblock!

