Two South Florida men are behind bars after allegedly trying to purchase almost $100,000 worth of cocaine from an undercover detective in Hialeah – while using fake money to do so.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Yampier Pardo of Miami and 34-year-old Francisco Morales of Miramar on Saturday, charging each with multiple counts that included cocaine trafficking, grand theft and possession of counterfeit money.

Morales is being held on $261,000 bond, while Pardo is being held on no bond.

According to the arrest report, both men met with a Hialeah Police undercover detective on last Thursday, where they agreed to by four kilograms of cocaine for $25,000 each. Pardo later called the detective to say they would buy two at a time, notifying him on Friday that he had the money.

Both men met with the detective on Saturday, providing a bag they said had $50,000 in it. As the detective went to inspect the money, both men fled the area and police discovered the money was fake.

Police later spotted the men in the area and they were arrested.