Men Posing as Police Tie Up, Rob Victims Inside Northwest Miami-Dade Home

    Police are looking for two men they say went into a Northwest Miami-Dade home Sunday afternoon, tying up three victims and making away with cash and other items.

    Officials say the men one described as a white man and the other a black man between 20 and 30 years old, were holding guns and wearing body armor when they walked into a home off of NW 22nd Avenue and 104th Terrace.

    "This happened at 3:45 in the afternoon, in broad daylight in a corner house on a main avenue,” said Det. Jennifer Capote from the Miami-Dead Police Department.

    According to investigators, the front door was open because a cable company was working at the home. The armed robbers identified themselves as Miami Police and then tied up two adult residents and the cable technician.

    “These gentlemen ransacked the residence and they got away with money and jewelry,” Capote said.

    Two children witnessed the home invasion, but police say the thieves did not tie their hands. The men posing as officers took off in a Black Jeep Cherokee.

    Police hope to avoid other similar incidents and remind homeowners to ask for credentials to make sure the person at your door is an officer.

    “Call the police. You can let them know you are calling the police,” said Capote. “If they are real officers they are going to be contacted via their radios and be told by the dispatcher that yes, these people are calling the police and they are concerned."

    Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers or Miami-Dade Police.

