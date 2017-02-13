Fresh off their appearance at the 2017 Grammys, one of the legends of rock music will be touring North America this summer – with a stop schedule for South Florida.

Metallica announced Monday their first extended tour of the United States and Canada since 2009. The 25 city tour kicks off in Baltimore, MD on May 10th and ends in Edmonton, Canada on August 16th.

The band will make two stops in Florida – on Wednesday, July 5th in Orlando and on Friday, July 7th inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It will be the band’s first appearance in South Florida since playing the BB&T Center on October 1, 2009 – and their first visit to Miami-Dade County since their December 28th, 1999 show inside the now demolished Orange Bowl.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information on prices and pre-sale dates, click this link.