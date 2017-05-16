NBC 6's Melissa Adan shows us the new cars that will be a part of the system starting next year. (Published Monday, Oct. 24, 2016)

A recent dip in the number of riders using the Metrorail and Metromover systems through Downtown Miami and Miami-Dade County now means a reduction in the number of hours both will operate.

Starting next Monday, both systems will run from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Those hours will expand by one hour on Friday (5 a.m. to 12 a.m.) while the weekend hours will be from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Data compiled by the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works shows late night and early morning hours – particularly 1 to 2 a.m. and 5 to 6 a.m. on the weekend and 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. during the week – were the most underutilized hours and had become cost prohibitive due to low numbers.

Metrorail service on the Orange Line during weekends will also go down in frequency from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes.